StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Avacta that its assay to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus had been launched as a research kit by partner Adeptrix.
The assay also had been presented by mass spectrometer manufacturer Bruker Scientific in a new application note.
The bead-assisted mass spectrometry (BAMS) assay used the company's Affimer reagents specific to the SARS-CoV-2 virus to capture the virus spike protein for rapid detection by mass spectrometry.
Adeptrix has launched a BAMS research assay kit incorporating Avacta's reagents in order to make the tool available to researchers globally.
'Avacta continues to work actively with the UK government's CONDOR programme to clinically evaluate the coronavirus BAMS assay in order to obtain regulatory approval for diagnostic use,' the company said.
'Avacta and Adeptrix are in discussions with mass spectrometer manufacturers with a view to establishing commercial partnerships to market the research use and diagnostic products.'
At 1:41pm: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was +16.5p at 156.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
