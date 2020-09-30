StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom said it would provide an update on its formal sale process on or around 14 October.

The company said it would also provide a trading update for the September quarter on the same day.

Audioboom had announced a strategic review, including a sale process for the entire company, on 19 February.


At 2:55pm: [LON:BOOM] Audioboom Group share price was 0p at 172.5p



