FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 94.10 +3.41% Taylor Wimpey 108.28 +2.88% M&G 160.88 +2.44% Legal & General Group 189.40 +2.30% Barclays 99.47 +2.28% Rolls-Royce Holdings 134.20 -4.42% Compass Group 1166.50 -3.44% Ocado Group 2799.00 -3.32% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 497.75 -2.44% Burberry Group 1558.75 -2.06% FTSE 250 888 Holdings 255.50 +22.54% Babcock International Group 251.55 +8.29% G4S 199.73 +5.62% Gamesys Group 1193.00 +5.39% Greggs 1177.00 +5.09% Tp Icap 234.90 -13.96% Puretech Health 250.75 -5.56% Airtel Africa 58.15 -4.67% Ssp Group 178.85 -3.43% Clarkson 2275.00 -3.19% FTSE 350 888 Holdings 255.50 +22.54% Babcock International Group 251.55 +8.29% Barr (A.G.) 480.25 +6.96% G4S 199.73 +5.62% Gamesys Group 1193.00 +5.39% Paypoint 509.50 -16.20% Tp Icap 234.90 -13.96% Puretech Health 250.75 -5.56% Airtel Africa 58.15 -4.67% Rolls-Royce Holdings 134.20 -4.42% AIM Orosur Mining Inc 11.25 +106.42% Orient Telecoms 13.00 +26.83% Yu Group 100.00 +25.00% Octagonal 1.85 +19.35% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 4.75 +17.28% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.09 -38.33% Katoro Gold Mining 2.00 -27.27% Aminex 0.47 -26.92% IDE Group Holdings 1.35 -22.86% Provexis 0.58 -18.88% Overall Market Orosur Mining Inc 11.25 +106.42% Orient Telecoms 13.00 +26.83% Yu Group 100.00 +25.00% 888 Holdings 255.50 +22.54% Octagonal 1.85 +19.35% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.09 -38.33% Katoro Gold Mining 2.00 -27.27% Aminex 0.47 -26.92% IDE Group Holdings 1.35 -22.86% Provexis 0.58 -18.88%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
