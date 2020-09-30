StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines       94.10       +3.41%
Taylor Wimpey                            108.28       +2.88%
M&G                                      160.88       +2.44%
Legal & General Group                    189.40       +2.30%
Barclays                                  99.47       +2.28%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     134.20       -4.42%
Compass Group                           1166.50       -3.44%
Ocado Group                             2799.00       -3.32%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           497.75       -2.44%
Burberry Group                          1558.75       -2.06%

FTSE 250
888 Holdings                             255.50      +22.54%
Babcock International Group              251.55       +8.29%
G4S                                      199.73       +5.62%
Gamesys Group                           1193.00       +5.39%
Greggs                                  1177.00       +5.09%
Tp Icap                                  234.90      -13.96%
Puretech Health                          250.75       -5.56%
Airtel Africa                             58.15       -4.67%
Ssp Group                                178.85       -3.43%
Clarkson                                2275.00       -3.19%

FTSE 350
AIM
Orosur Mining Inc                         11.25     +106.42%
Orient Telecoms                           13.00      +26.83%
Yu Group                                 100.00      +25.00%
Octagonal                                  1.85      +19.35%
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    4.75      +17.28%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.09      -38.33%
Katoro Gold Mining                         2.00      -27.27%
Aminex                                     0.47      -26.92%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.35      -22.86%
Provexis                                   0.58      -18.88%

