FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 94.96 +4.35% Taylor Wimpey 108.38 +2.97% Land Securities Group 527.50 +2.95% M&G 161.53 +2.85% British Land Company 339.45 +2.52% Rolls-Royce Holdings 132.83 -5.39% Ocado Group 2783.00 -3.87% Gvc Holdings 985.00 -2.86% Compass Group 1177.00 -2.57% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 498.40 -2.31% FTSE 250 888 Holdings 252.50 +21.10% Babcock International Group 252.40 +8.65% G4S 200.55 +6.05% Greggs 1184.00 +5.71% Gamesys Group 1191.00 +5.21% Tp Icap 231.40 -15.24% Puretech Health 250.75 -5.56% Airtel Africa 58.30 -4.43% Ssp Group 179.20 -3.24% Clarkson 2275.00 -3.19% FTSE 350 888 Holdings 252.50 +21.10% Babcock International Group 252.40 +8.65% Barr (A.G.) 484.00 +7.80% Hammerson 15.92 +6.06% G4S 200.55 +6.05% Paypoint 502.50 -17.35% Tp Icap 231.40 -15.24% Puretech Health 250.75 -5.56% Rolls-Royce Holdings 132.83 -5.39% Airtel Africa 58.30 -4.43% AIM Orosur Mining Inc 11.50 +111.01% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 5.25 +29.63% Orient Telecoms 13.00 +26.83% Yu Group 100.00 +25.00% Octagonal 1.85 +19.35% Katoro Gold Mining 2.00 -27.27% IDE Group Holdings 1.30 -25.71% Aminex 0.50 -23.08% Kibo Mining 0.23 -18.18% Hydrogen Group 38.00 -17.39% Overall Market Orosur Mining Inc 11.50 +111.01% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 5.25 +29.63% Orient Telecoms 13.00 +26.83% Yu Group 100.00 +25.00% 888 Holdings 252.50 +21.10% Katoro Gold Mining 2.00 -27.27% IDE Group Holdings 1.30 -25.71% Aminex 0.50 -23.08% Kibo Mining 0.23 -18.18% Hydrogen Group 38.00 -17.39%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
