FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines       94.96       +4.35%
Taylor Wimpey                            108.38       +2.97%
Land Securities Group                    527.50       +2.95%
M&G                                      161.53       +2.85%
British Land Company                     339.45       +2.52%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     132.83       -5.39%
Ocado Group                             2783.00       -3.87%
Gvc Holdings                             985.00       -2.86%
Compass Group                           1177.00       -2.57%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           498.40       -2.31%

FTSE 250
888 Holdings                             252.50      +21.10%
Babcock International Group              252.40       +8.65%
G4S                                      200.55       +6.05%
Greggs                                  1184.00       +5.71%
Gamesys Group                           1191.00       +5.21%
Tp Icap                                  231.40      -15.24%
Puretech Health                          250.75       -5.56%
Airtel Africa                             58.30       -4.43%
Ssp Group                                179.20       -3.24%
Clarkson                                2275.00       -3.19%

FTSE 350
Barr (A.G.)                              484.00       +7.80%
Hammerson                                 15.92       +6.06%
Paypoint                                 502.50      -17.35%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     132.83       -5.39%
AIM
Orosur Mining Inc                         11.50     +111.01%
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    5.25      +29.63%
Orient Telecoms                           13.00      +26.83%
Yu Group                                 100.00      +25.00%
Octagonal                                  1.85      +19.35%
Katoro Gold Mining                         2.00      -27.27%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.30      -25.71%
Aminex                                     0.50      -23.08%
Kibo Mining                                0.23      -18.18%
Hydrogen Group                            38.00      -17.39%

Overall Market
