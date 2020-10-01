StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology giant Smith & Nephew has forecast a 4% decline in underlying revenue for the third quarter of 2020.
This marked a significant improvement on the second quarter of this year, when underlying revenue fell by 29.3%.
The company said all three of its main franchises had recovered significantly, with orthopaedics showing particular strength.
The group's full third quarter trading report will be released on 29 October.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
