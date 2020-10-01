StockMarketWire.com - Soft drinks maker Britvic said it had completed the sale of its juice assets in France to Refresco.
The sale included three juice manufacturing sites, related private label juice business and the Fruite brand.
Britvic retained ownership of the Pressade and Fruit Shoot brands, which would be manufactured by Refresco as part of a long-term partnership arrangement, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
