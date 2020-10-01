StockMarketWire.com - Finance and asset management law firm Burford Capital reported a fall in first-half profit as the impact of the pandemic dented new business wins.
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell 15% to £197,882 year-on-year as total income slipped 12% to £252,850.
The Covid-19 lockdown impacted new business in the period, with group-wide commitments down 74% to $195 million and deployments 42% lower at $258 million, the company said.
'Looking ahead, we see significant opportunity as the sizeable investments we have made have begun to come to fruition and as the economic downturn causes a significant increase in disputes,' it added.
In a separate statement, the company confirmed that its shares had been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange and were expected to commence trading on or around 19 October 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
