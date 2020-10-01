StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials company Travis Perkins has announced that non-executive chairman Stuart Chambers intends to step down from his role.
No firm date on which he will step down has been agreed, but it is anticipated that he will leave the board during the first half of 2021, the company said.
The board's nominations committee will identify Chambers' successor with the assistance of a professional search adviser.
Chambers joined the board as a non-executive director in September 2017, and became chairman in November 2017.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
