StockMarketWire.com - Motoring and cycling products and services group Halfords upgraded its first-half outlook on profit amid ongoing momentum, though did stress it was cautious on its outlook for the second half of the year as Covid-19 cases mount.
First-half pre-tax profit was expected to be in excess of £55m as a result of continued momentum in cycling and motoring products and services, the company said.
Like-for-like growth in the five weeks to 25 September 2020 was 22% and cycling had continued to perform well, up 46% on like-for-like basis in the five-week period amid unprecedented levels of demand.
Motoring in its retail business improved to 7.5% on like-for-like basis in the five-week period.
Looking ahead to the second of the year, the company said it remained cautious on its outlook. 'The potential impact of second waves of COVID-19 now seems more pronounced than just a few weeks ago, and the economic impact of an end to the furlough scheme and the outcome of Brexit negotiations remains very uncertain,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: