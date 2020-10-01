StockMarketWire.com - Public sector outsourcing provider Serco has announced that John Rishton is to take over as chair of the board from next year.
Rishton is currently senior independent director and chair of the audit committee. He succeeds Sir Roy Gardner, who announced in May that he was to step down from his position.
The transition will take place at Serco's Annual General Meeting in Spring 2021.
Rishton is a former CEO of Rolls-Royce and Royal Ahold, and has also been chief financial officer at Royal Ahold and British Airways.
He is currently a non-executive director and chair of the audit committee at both Unilever and Informa, as well as a non-executive director of Associated British Ports.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: