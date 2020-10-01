StockMarketWire.com - Development and construction group Etalon said it had completed the Schastye na Sokole project, located in the northern administrative district of Moscow.
The business class project Schastye na Sokole featured a shared gallery joining two sections that are five and 10 storeys high, the company said.
'With the completion of Schastye na Sokole, Etalon Group has delivered 193 ths sqm year-to-date,' it added.
