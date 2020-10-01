StockMarketWire.com - FX risk management and payments company Alpha FX upgraded its full-year performance expectations, forecasting earnings to be line with that of last year as 'strong' performance in July and August continued into September. The company said it was increasing its expectations for full year earnings, and taking into account provision for bad debts was 'confident that earnings will be at least in line with FY 2019.' 'Growth has come from both our FX risk management and alternative banking divisions, as they continued their penetration across the UK, Europe and Canada,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: