StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Clear Leisure said its shares would be temporarily suspended as it was unable to deliver its final results by 30 September 2020. 'Due to the delay in publishing of the company's final results, dealings in the company's ordinary shares will be temporarily suspended from trading on AIM under AIM Rule 40, with effect from 7.30 am on 1 October 2020 until such time as the final results have been duly published in compliance with AIM Rule 19,' the company said. 'The company said it expects to be able to sign off its audited accounts 'shortly.'
At 8:00am: [LON:CLP] Clear Leisure PLC share price was 0p at 0.27p
