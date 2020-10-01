StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider UDG Healthcare has appointed Aerami Therapeutics CEO Anne Whitaker to its board, it announced this morning.
The company has also made changes to its committees in connection with the appointment of Shane Cooke as independent non-executive chair, effective today.
Whitaker's experience also includes CEO of KNOW Bio and its subsidiary Novoclem Therapeutics, as well as company group chairman at Bausch Health and CEO of Synta Pharmaceuticals. She has also worked at Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline. She is an independent director of Cree and Mallinckrodt and was recently on the board of Vectura.
Cooke has succeeded former chair Peter Gray as chair of the nominations, governance and sustainability committee and has joined the remuneration committee.
At 8:05am: [LON:UDG] Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company share price was +5.25p at 777.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: