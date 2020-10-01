StockMarketWire.com - Telcoms giant Vodafone has announced that Antonio Coimbra will step down as CEO of Vodafone Spain effective 1 November 2020.

He is to be appointed non-executive chairman of Vodafone Spain, with Colman Deegan succeeding him as CEO.

Deegan has worked for Vodafone for 22 years in senior roles for group finance, M&A, and in the company's Italy and India subsidiaries. Most recently he was CEO of Vodafone Turkey.


At 8:09am: [LON:VOD] Vodafone Group PLC share price was +1.58p at 104.26p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com