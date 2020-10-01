StockMarketWire.com - Brownfield developer and housebuilder Inland Homes said it had sold two two separate 'build to rent' funds within its house developments in High Wycombe for a combined £52.8 million.
The group completed the unconditional sale to a 'well-established real estate investment manager,' the company said.
The 123 units centre square development was sold for £31.5 million. The contract was for land and build package. Inland Homes would complete the build by March 2021.
The company exchanged contracts for a second 'build to rent' fund, an 85 units at Buckingham House, High Wycombe. The land and build contract was for a maximum of £21.3 million and a total of 10% was payable on exchange, with the balance payable on completion, which was targeted for early 2022, the company added.
At 8:41am: [LON:INL] Inland Homes PLC share price was +1p at 51p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
