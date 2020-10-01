StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smith (Ds)                               304.70       +3.39%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        1968.25       +2.94%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   232.15       +2.72%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     3118.00       +2.57%
Mondi                                   1673.75       +2.09%
Dcc                                     5709.00       -4.98%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     125.15       -3.73%
International Consolidated Airlines       92.33       -2.83%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4011.00       -2.03%
Barratt Developments                     469.15       -1.40%

FTSE 250
Rank Group                                96.70       +3.64%
Victrex                                 1891.50       +3.30%
888 Holdings                             259.00       +2.78%
Spectris                                2501.50       +2.65%
Clarkson                                2317.50       +2.54%
Hochschild Mining                        211.40       -3.38%
Wh Smith                                 925.25       -2.91%
Energean                                 569.45       -2.82%
Network International Holdings           266.20       -2.56%
Scottish Investment Trust                690.00       -2.54%

FTSE 350
AIM
Orosur Mining Inc                         14.62      +43.38%
Eurasia Mining                            23.00      +22.67%
Corero Network Security                    8.88      +14.52%
Zanaga Iron Ore Company                    5.65      +13.45%
Burford Capital Limited                  705.20      +12.83%
Bahamas Petroleum Company                  2.13      -23.93%
Bonhill Group  Ord 1p                      6.50      -16.13%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.55      -11.43%
Verditek                                   8.25      -10.81%
Aminex                                     0.47       -9.52%

Overall Market
