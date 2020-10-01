FTSE 100 Smith (Ds) 304.70 +3.39% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 1968.25 +2.94% Standard Life Aberdeen 232.15 +2.72% Smurfit Kappa Group 3118.00 +2.57% Mondi 1673.75 +2.09% Dcc 5709.00 -4.98% Rolls-Royce Holdings 125.15 -3.73% International Consolidated Airlines 92.33 -2.83% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4011.00 -2.03% Barratt Developments 469.15 -1.40% FTSE 250 Rank Group 96.70 +3.64% Victrex 1891.50 +3.30% 888 Holdings 259.00 +2.78% Spectris 2501.50 +2.65% Clarkson 2317.50 +2.54% Hochschild Mining 211.40 -3.38% Wh Smith 925.25 -2.91% Energean 569.45 -2.82% Network International Holdings 266.20 -2.56% Scottish Investment Trust 690.00 -2.54% FTSE 350 Rank Group 96.70 +3.64% Smith (Ds) 304.70 +3.39% Victrex 1891.50 +3.30% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 1968.25 +2.94% 888 Holdings 259.00 +2.78% Dcc 5709.00 -4.98% Rolls-Royce Holdings 125.15 -3.73% Hochschild Mining 211.40 -3.38% Wh Smith 925.25 -2.91% International Consolidated Airlines 92.33 -2.83% AIM Orosur Mining Inc 14.62 +43.38% Eurasia Mining 23.00 +22.67% Corero Network Security 8.88 +14.52% Zanaga Iron Ore Company 5.65 +13.45% Burford Capital Limited 705.20 +12.83% Bahamas Petroleum Company 2.13 -23.93% Bonhill Group Ord 1p 6.50 -16.13% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.55 -11.43% Verditek 8.25 -10.81% Aminex 0.47 -9.52% Overall Market Orosur Mining Inc 14.62 +43.38% Connect Group 23.55 +26.44% Halfords Group 223.50 +23.21% Eurasia Mining 23.00 +22.67% Altyn Ord 0.1p 1.70 +18.88% Bahamas Petroleum Company 2.13 -23.93% Bonhill Group Ord 1p 6.50 -16.13% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.55 -11.43% Verditek 8.25 -10.81% Air Partner 64.60 -10.28%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
