StockMarketWire.com - Flooring group James Halstead maintained its dividend despite reporting a fall in annual profit as revenue was hurt by the disruptions.
For the year ended 30 June, pre-tax profit fell to £43.9 million from £48.3 million year-on-year as revenue slipped 5.7% to £238.6 million.
The proposed final dividend per ordinary share of 10.0p was unchanged from last year, taking the total dividend to 14.25p up 1.8%.
'The undertook many notable projects as diverse as the renovation of Moscow subway trains and NATO barracks in Lithuania,' the company said. 'The year started with dealing with the effects of a major production line breakdown through to a record half year in terms of sales and profit followed by a final three months of pandemic disruption.'
Looking ahead there 'are two external factors that cloud a clear view of the current year - the pandemic and the final exit of the UK from the European Union,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
