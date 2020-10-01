StockMarketWire.com - Shares in marketing company M&C Saatchi have been suspended from trading due to a delay in completing the audit of the company's financial results.
The audit for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 was due to be published yesterday (30 September).
The company said it expected the audit to be completed and published "within a matter of weeks". Interim results for the first half of 2020 are expected by the end of October.
Shares were temporarily suspended from 7.30am today and will be restored once the audited results are published.
At 9:06am: [LON:SAA] MC Saatchi PLC share price was 0p at 57.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: