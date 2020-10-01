StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity firm Corero Network Security announced record order intake in its third quarter for the three months ended 30 September 2020, with over $6 million booked during the quarter.
The orders included nine new customer wins including three customers in APAC; and continued traction with partners which included Juniper and GTT, Corero Network Security said.
'The deployment of these Corero solutions will enable these customers and others won and renewed in the period to provide DDoS protected services to their end-user customers,' it added.
At 9:24am: [LON:CNS] Corero Network Security PLC share price was +1.13p at 8.88p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
