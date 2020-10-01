StockMarketWire.com - Lighting design company FW Thorpe has reported increased revenue but lower profits before tax in its preliminary results.
In the 12 months to the end of June, the company recorded revenues of £113.3 million, up from £110.6 million the previous year.
However, profit before tax fell to £15.9 million, from £19.6 million the year before.
Results were "dampened" by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the last three months of the financial year, as well as lower margins for services.
At 9:32am: [LON:TFW] Thorpe F.W. PLC share price was -4p at 302p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
