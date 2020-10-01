StockMarketWire.com - Drumz said it had raised £500,000 before expenses through a discounted equity placing.
The company issued 90,909,091 at an issue price of 0.55 pence each, representing a discount of 4% on the closing price on 30 September.
Investors in the placing will also receive 1 warrant to subscribe for one share for every two placing shares, exercisable at 1.2 pence, for a period of up to 12 months from date of issue, the company said.
At 9:46am: [LON:DRUM] share price was -0.03p at 0.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: