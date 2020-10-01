StockMarketWire.com - Primorus Investments has announced a A$2 million (£1.1 million) investment into Australian construction payments software company Zuuse.
The deal will raise Primorus's stake in Zuuse to 1.7% of the company's share capital.
The investment company said it was seeking to take a portion of the new allocation in secondary stock at a slightly lower price should it become available.
To help fund the purchase, Primorus sold part of its stake in Greatland Gold through "a structured series of sales". It retains a £4 million stake in the gold company.
At 9:47am: [LON:PRIM] Primorus Investments Plc share price was +0.15p at 3.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: