StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare and consumer goods company PZ Cussons has completed the sale of its Nigerian dairy business, it announced this morning.
Nutricima was sold to FrieslandCampina WAMCO in a deal announced in March. It was completed on 28 September, according to today's announcement.
Announcing the transaction in March, PZ Cussons executive chair Caroline Silver said the move was part of its plan to streamline operations and focus on personal care and beauty brands.
At 9:53am: [LON:PZC] Pz Cussons PLC share price was +0.5p at 235.5p
