FTSE 100
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        1971.25       +3.10%
Smith (Ds)                               302.20       +2.54%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     3112.00       +2.37%
Mondi                                   1676.00       +2.23%
Smith & Nephew                          1548.75       +2.13%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     115.43      -11.21%
Dcc                                     5624.00       -6.39%
International Consolidated Airlines       91.04       -4.19%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4006.00       -2.15%
Natwest Group                            104.68       -1.29%

FTSE 250
Clarkson                                2337.50       +3.43%
Dunelm Group                            1442.50       +3.26%
Victrex                                 1889.50       +3.19%
Fdm Group (Holdings)                    1047.00       +2.85%
Fidelity China Special Situations        341.00       +2.71%
Network International Holdings           260.10       -4.80%
Tp Icap                                  219.20       -3.94%
Pets AT Home Group                       406.20       -3.93%
Britvic                                  788.75       -3.93%
Hochschild Mining                        212.10       -3.06%

FTSE 350
Clarkson                                2337.50       +3.43%
Dunelm Group                            1442.50       +3.26%
Victrex                                 1889.50       +3.19%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        1971.25       +3.10%
Fdm Group (Holdings)                    1047.00       +2.85%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     115.43      -11.21%
Dcc                                     5624.00       -6.39%
Network International Holdings           260.10       -4.80%
International Consolidated Airlines       91.04       -4.19%
Tp Icap                                  219.20       -3.94%

AIM
Orosur Mining Inc                         14.00      +37.25%
Anglesey Mining                            1.65      +22.22%
Synairgen                                173.50      +18.84%
Eurasia Mining                            22.25      +18.67%
Burford Capital Limited                  728.30      +16.53%
Bahamas Petroleum Company                  2.12      -24.11%
Bonhill Group  Ord 1p                      6.50      -16.13%
Kibo Mining                                0.20      -13.33%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.55      -11.43%
MobilityOne                                9.75      -11.36%

Overall Market
Orosur Mining Inc                         14.00      +37.25%
Anglesey Mining                            1.65      +22.22%
Altyn  Ord 0.1p                            1.70      +18.88%
Synairgen                                173.50      +18.84%
Eurasia Mining                            22.25      +18.67%
Bahamas Petroleum Company                  2.12      -24.11%
Bonhill Group  Ord 1p                      6.50      -16.13%
Kibo Mining                                0.20      -13.33%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.55      -11.43%
MobilityOne                                9.75      -11.36%