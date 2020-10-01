FTSE 100 Coca-Cola Hbc AG 1971.25 +3.10% Smith (Ds) 302.20 +2.54% Smurfit Kappa Group 3112.00 +2.37% Mondi 1676.00 +2.23% Smith & Nephew 1548.75 +2.13% Rolls-Royce Holdings 115.43 -11.21% Dcc 5624.00 -6.39% International Consolidated Airlines 91.04 -4.19% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4006.00 -2.15% Natwest Group 104.68 -1.29% FTSE 250 Clarkson 2337.50 +3.43% Dunelm Group 1442.50 +3.26% Victrex 1889.50 +3.19% Fdm Group (Holdings) 1047.00 +2.85% Fidelity China Special Situations 341.00 +2.71% Network International Holdings 260.10 -4.80% Tp Icap 219.20 -3.94% Pets AT Home Group 406.20 -3.93% Britvic 788.75 -3.93% Hochschild Mining 212.10 -3.06% FTSE 350 Clarkson 2337.50 +3.43% Dunelm Group 1442.50 +3.26% Victrex 1889.50 +3.19% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 1971.25 +3.10% Fdm Group (Holdings) 1047.00 +2.85% Rolls-Royce Holdings 115.43 -11.21% Dcc 5624.00 -6.39% Network International Holdings 260.10 -4.80% International Consolidated Airlines 91.04 -4.19% Tp Icap 219.20 -3.94% AIM Orosur Mining Inc 14.00 +37.25% Anglesey Mining 1.65 +22.22% Synairgen 173.50 +18.84% Eurasia Mining 22.25 +18.67% Burford Capital Limited 728.30 +16.53% Bahamas Petroleum Company 2.12 -24.11% Bonhill Group Ord 1p 6.50 -16.13% Kibo Mining 0.20 -13.33% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.55 -11.43% MobilityOne 9.75 -11.36% Overall Market Orosur Mining Inc 14.00 +37.25% Anglesey Mining 1.65 +22.22% Altyn Ord 0.1p 1.70 +18.88% Synairgen 173.50 +18.84% Eurasia Mining 22.25 +18.67% Bahamas Petroleum Company 2.12 -24.11% Bonhill Group Ord 1p 6.50 -16.13% Kibo Mining 0.20 -13.33% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.55 -11.43% MobilityOne 9.75 -11.36%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
