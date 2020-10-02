CA
08/10/2020 13:15 Housing starts
CH
08/10/2020 06:45 Unemployment
CN
05/10/2020 00:00 National Day Golden Week continues. Financial markets closed
DE
05/10/2020 08:55 Services PMI
06/10/2020 07:00 Manufacturing turnover
06/10/2020 07:00 Manufacturing orders
07/10/2020 07:00 Industrial production Index
08/10/2020 07:00 Foreign Trade
ES
05/10/2020 08:15 Services PMI
07/10/2020 08:00 Industrial production
EU
05/10/2020 09:00 Eurozone services PMI
05/10/2020 10:00 Retail trade
05/10/2020 10:00 Quarterly balance of payments
08/10/2020 12:30 ECB publishes meeting accounts
FR
05/10/2020 08:50 Services PMI
07/10/2020 07:45 Foreign trade
IE
05/10/2020 01:01 Services PMI
07/10/2020 11:00 Industrial production and turnover
08/10/2020 11:00 CPI
IT
05/10/2020 08:45 Services PMI
07/10/2020 09:00 Retail sales
JP
05/10/2020 01:30 Services PMI
07/10/2020 00:50 Provisional trade statistics
07/10/2020 06:00 Indexes of business conditions (Preliminary Release)
08/10/2020 00:50 Balance of payments
08/10/2020 06:00 Economy watchers survey
UK
05/10/2020 09:00 SMMT registration figures
05/10/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit services PMI
06/10/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit construction PMI
07/10/2020 08:30 Halifax house price index
07/10/2020 09:30 house price index
08/10/2020 00:01 RICS residential market survey
08/10/2020 00:01 CBI and PwC quarterly financial services survey
US
05/10/2020 14:45 US Services PMI
05/10/2020 14:45 Services PMI
05/10/2020 15:00 ISM Report on business services PMI
06/10/2020 13:30 International trade
06/10/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
07/10/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
07/10/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
07/10/2020 19:00 FOMC meeting minutes
07/10/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit
08/10/2020 13:30 Unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
08/10/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
08/10/2020 17:00 Retail chain store sales index
