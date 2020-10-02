StockMarketWire.com - Cancer and infectious diseases focused Scancell said it had chosen Cobra Biologics to manufacture its Covid-19 vaccine.

A collaboration agreement between the company's companies covered production of plasmid DNA needed to generate the DNA vaccine, against SARS-CoV-2, for use in a phase-one clinical trial in 2021.

The project was being funded by a government 'Innovate UK' grant awarded to a consortium between Scancell, the University of Nottingham and Trent University, as previously announced in August.

Scancell said its DNA vaccine woudl target the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein plus the key receptor binding domain of the spike protein to generate both T-cell responses and virus neutralising antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

'This new vaccine has the potential to provide long lasting immunity against Covid-19 by generating protection not only against this strain, but also against new strains of coronavirus that may arise in the future,' the company sad.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com