StockMarketWire.com - Media platform Future said it had acquired CinemaBlend, a digital entertainment publisher.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
CinemaBlend, based in the US, provided a discussion platform for films and TV shows, both on streaming services such as Netflix and linear TV such as HBO.
The acquisition would expand Future's reach of 46 million online users in its TV & film and games & entertainment verticals, particularly in the US, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
