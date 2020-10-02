StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its diabetes drug had been granted breakthrough therapy designation in the US to treat patients with chronic kidney disease with and without type-2 diabetes.
The Food and Drug Administration's breakthrough therapy designation was designed to accelerate the development and regulatory review of potential new medicines.
It was offered for the company's Farxiga treatment, based on results from a clinical study showing the drug reduced the risk of kidney failure and cardiovascular or renal death in patients with chronic kidney disease.
'We look forward to working with the FDA to make Farxiga available to patients as quickly as possible,' AstraZeneca said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
