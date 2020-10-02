StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health welcomed news that partner Seed Health had received authorisation in the US for an investigational new drug application.
Authorisation from the Food and Drug Administration was for for DS-01, a broad spectrum multi-species, multi-strain probiotic containing OptiBiotix's Lactobacillus plantarum, or LPLDL product.
OptiBiotix said the acceptance enabled DS-01 to enter a phase-two placebo-controlled clinical trial to investigate the role of the gut microbiome in patients with irritable bowel syndrome and the impact of DS-01 on intestinal microbial communities.
'Seed are one of a number of partners OptiBiotix is working with to bring a range of cardiovascular, general health, and IBS applications to supplement and pharmaceutical markets around the world,' chief executive Stephen O'Hara said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
