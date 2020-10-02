StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Centamin warned on guidance following a decision to defer mining operations at its Sukari stage 4 West wall, located in Egypt, after it detected movement in a localised area of waste material in the region.
As a consequence, 2020 guidance 'will be reduced and an updated mine plan for future years will be included in the life of asset review,' the company said.
'While the precise impact has yet to be fully determined, the company's preliminary estimate is that production for the fourth quarter will be reduced to circa 70,000 ounces,' it added.
Preliminary gold production for the three months ended 30 September 2020 was circa 120,000 ounces, bringing production for the nine months to circa 375,000 ounces.
The stage 4 West wall was scheduled to be mined during the fourth quarter of this year and 2021. The area contains circa 90,000 ounces of gold in situ at grades of up to two grams per tonne of gold. 'Mining of the impacted high-grade material will be rescheduled, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: