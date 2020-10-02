StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Ovoca Bio said Russian regulators had rejected its marketing authorisation request for a treatment for decreased sexual desire in women administered by nasal spray.
Ovoca Bio said the Russian Ministry of Health, or Minzdrav, had identified 'certain issues relating to the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) and labelling sections of the marketing authorisation submission dossier'.
The company noted that no issues were highlighted by the ministry regarding the safety or efficacy of the treatment, called BP-101, in the acquired generalized form of hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
Its safety and efficacy had been established by clinical data from two phase-one studies, a phase-two study and a pivotal phase-three study completed in 2019, all as conducted in Russia.
'Ovoca is undertaking an internal review of the comments received from the Minzdrav, in order to understand the changes required to the label to make approvable and the required scope of work to CMC-related processes,' the company said.
'This will include an assessment of how best to address the identified CMC issues with the current Russia-based contract manufacturer or through different suppliers.'
'An update will be provided in due course on this review and Ovoca's plans for a full resubmission for marketing authorisation in the Russian Federation.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
