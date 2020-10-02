StockMarketWire.com - Fund management group Liontrust Asset Management said it had agreed to sell its Asia income team for up to £2m to Somerset Capital Management and shut down its European income and macro thematic investment teams following a strategic review.
Liontrust's indirect subsidiaries, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP and Liontrust Fund Partners, had entered into a conditional agreement to sell the Asia income investment team to Somerset Capital Management.
The Asia uincome team's assets under management and advice as at 30 September 2020 were £82 million.
The company had been reviewing its fund ranges and evaluating where best to devote to resources and strategic focus over the next few years.
'This review coincided with Liontrust being approached by Somerset to acquire the Asia Income Team and the Asia Income Fund ...' and also 'led to Liontrust deciding to close the European Income and Macro Thematic investment teams,' the company said.
Completion of the sale was expected in the first quarter of 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: