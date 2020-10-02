StockMarketWire.com - Digital music rights investor One Media said it had paid the final $100 million related to its acquisition of the music catalogue of US composer and solo piano artist Philip Wesley.
The sum had been retained as a deferred payment based on the successful performance of the deal.
'We are delighted to have completed the final part of this transaction, which is our largest IP deal to date,' chief executive Michael Infante said.
'The catalogue of Philip Wesley has been a fantastic addition to our portfolio and is in line with our strategy of acquiring catalogues with proven popularity, longevity and growth in streaming revenue.'
'Following our successful raise of £6 million in August 2020, we are now in the process of evaluating further acquisition opportunities, which would be executed primarily through our Harmony IP asset release programme.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
