StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused oil and gas company Volga Gas said its output fell 7.9% during the month of September due to equipment installation work at a well.
Production in September fell to 3,97 9 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 4,317 barrels in August. This decrease was driven by a short suspension of production from well VM-4 for a workover to install downhole pump for water isolation.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: