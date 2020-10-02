StockMarketWire.com - Energean said its Israeli subsidiary had agreed to purchase a field support vessel from Prime Marine Energy for $33.3 million.
The field support vessel was being constructed to meet Energean Israel's specifications.
It would 'provide significant in-country capability to support the Karish project, including FPSO re-supply, crew changes, holdback operations for tanker offloading, emergency subsea intervention, drilling support and emergency response,' the company said.
'The purchase of this multi-purpose vessel will enhance operational efficiencies and economics when compared to the leasing of multiple different vessels for the various activities,' it added.
At 8:00am: [LON:ENOG] Energean PLC share price was -8.35p at 569.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
