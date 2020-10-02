StockMarketWire.com - Point of care business EKF Diagnostics said it expected to report record profit and revenue in October following 'significantly' improved performance in its core business.
The company also said the performance had underpinned its confidence for a recovery in the second half of the year.
The company also reported continued orders for its PrimeStore MTM COVID-19 sample collection device.
Full-year performance remained in-line with management expectations, it added.
'Whilst it is too early to make further revisions to these performance expectations, trading in October is expected to suggest a strong Q4 performance. The Company intends to provide a further update on trading in early November,' EKF said.
At 8:08am: [LON:EKF] EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC share price was -1.5p at 60p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
