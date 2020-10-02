StockMarketWire.com - Securities group Cenkos Securities halved its interim divided despite swinging to a first-half profit as revenue increased by more than fifth on higher corporate finance fees on increased client fundraising activity.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit was £753,000 compared with a loss of £196,000 year-on-year as revenue increased 21% to £12.9 million.
Corporate finance fees increased by 48% to £9.2 million.
'The level of corporate activity during this period has partly been due to companies raising funds to shore up their balance sheets to help them through the COVID-related economic down-turn,' the company said.
During the first-half of 2020, clients raised £340 million of equity finance, up from £343 million last year, from 11 transactions.
Nomad, broking and research fees decreased by 6% to £3.2 million owing to the net fall in the number of clients from 100 at 31 December 2019 to 97 at 30 June 2020, the company said.
The company cut its interim dividend by 50% to 1 pence a share.
At 8:45am: [LON:CNKS] Cenkos Securities PLC share price was +2.5p at 47.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
