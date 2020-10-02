StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines       95.30       +1.58%
Persimmon                               2519.50       +0.38%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   234.05       +0.36%
Vodafone Group                           102.02       +0.31%
Natwest Group                            107.65       +0.14%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     109.33       -6.40%
Melrose Industries                       113.60       -5.49%
Burberry Group                          1546.50       -2.89%
Ocado Group                             2643.00       -2.76%
Homeserve                               1209.00       -2.42%

FTSE 250
Imi                                     1084.50       +2.50%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1168.00       +2.10%
Pets AT Home Group                       401.50       +1.59%
888 Holdings                             261.00       +1.36%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             339.50       +1.19%
Centamin                                 161.03      -19.93%
Trainline                                359.10       -4.24%
Network International Holdings           251.80       -3.52%
Puretech Health                          248.50       -3.31%
Wh Smith                                 923.25       -3.27%

FTSE 350
Imi                                     1084.50       +2.50%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1168.00       +2.10%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                 985.00       +1.76%
Pets AT Home Group                       401.50       +1.59%
International Consolidated Airlines       95.30       +1.58%
Centamin                                 161.03      -19.93%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     109.33       -6.40%
Melrose Industries                       113.60       -5.49%
Trainline                                359.10       -4.24%
Network International Holdings           251.80       -3.52%

AIM
Anglesey Mining                            2.60      +23.81%
Orosur Mining Inc                         18.70      +18.54%
Omega Diagnostics Group                   92.00      +12.20%
Scancell Holdings                         18.62      +11.19%
Bezant Resources                           0.16      +10.34%
Ovoca Bio  Eur0.125                       10.25      -22.64%
Igas Energy                                7.04      -14.87%
Kodal Minerals                             0.09       -9.09%
Yu Group                                  85.00       -8.11%
MobilityOne                                9.25       -7.50%

