StockMarketWire.com - Food technology company BigDish said it would launch its food delivery platform after completing beta testing.
BigDish-to-GO enabled restaurant customers to order food for delivery or pick up via the BigDish app or via a white label solution from the restaurants own website.
The company said it had also incorporated payment functionality into the app and would add restaurants progressively.
The company expected to make further announcements next week on various developments.
At 9:04am: [LON:DISH] Bigdish Plc Ord Npv share price was 0p at 1.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
