StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital company Draper Esprit said it had secured funding commitments to raise gross proceeds of £110 million through the placing of shares at a premium.

The company placed 19,819,820 new shares at 555 pence per share, representing a 0.5% premium to the closing mid-market price of 552 pence per ordinary share on 1 October 2020.

The placing was oversubscribed, the company said.


At 9:11am: [LON:GROW] Draper Esprit PLC share price was +45p at 597p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com