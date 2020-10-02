StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital company Draper Esprit said it had secured funding commitments to raise gross proceeds of £110 million through the placing of shares at a premium.
The company placed 19,819,820 new shares at 555 pence per share, representing a 0.5% premium to the closing mid-market price of 552 pence per ordinary share on 1 October 2020.
The placing was oversubscribed, the company said.
At 9:11am: [LON:GROW] Draper Esprit PLC share price was +45p at 597p
