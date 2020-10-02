StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Ryanair said its traffic volumes in September had fallen 64% year-on-year amid continued pressure on the European travel sector caused by the Covid-19 crisis.
Passengers carried in September fell to 5.1 million, down from 14.1 million in September 2019.
Ryanair said it operated around 53% of its normal September schedule with a 71% load factor.
At 9:20am: [LON:RYA] Ryanair Holdings PLC share price was -0.19p at 11.37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
