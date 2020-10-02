StockMarketWire.com - High-tech component supplier Senior it had won a contract from Daimler Truck to manufacture exhaust gas recirculation bellows and exhaust manifolds for its heavy-duty engine platform.
The production contract award, to the company's Flexonics Division in Germany, followed on from a three-year collaborative design phase, with ramp-up to full production expected by 2022.
The parts would be manufactured on a new automated production line at Senior's Flexonics operating business in Kassel, Germany.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
