StockMarketWire.com - Communications company CloudCall announced a new integration with Eclipse Software that would provide the latter with access to its integrated services.
'This integration gives Eclipse users the ability to benefit from CloudCall's integrated services, to increase value from their CRM,' the company said.
The integration with Eclipse had already seen a customer win with TXM in the UK and Australia, resulting in more than 130 new users, it added.
At 9:28am: [LON:CALL] Cloudcall Group Plc share price was +1p at 90.5p
