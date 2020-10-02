StockMarketWire.com - Financial market data services provider Arcontech said it had signed off a new tier 1 bank client to help the latter contribute data to Factset.

'Discussions commenced as the bank wished to contribute real-time prices to Factset where the bank's clients wanted to view them and for which their existing market-data infrastructure provider was unable to help,' the company said.

Although anticipated revenues were not expected to be material initially, it was 'the start of an important relationship with a tier 1 global institution,' the company said.






At 9:32am: [LON:ARC] Arcontech Group PLC share price was +16p at 163.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com