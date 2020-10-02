StockMarketWire.com - Former Feng Shui products group New Trend Lifestyle said it had become a cash shell, having completed the disposal of its 85.7% stake in an operating subsidiary.
Under AIM, rules, the company would be required to make an acquisition or acquisitions which constitutes a reverse takeover on or before the date falling six months from completion of the disposal.
Alternatively, it would have to re-admitted to trading on AIM as an investing company, requiring the raising of at least £6 million.
At 9:41am: [LON:NTLG] New Trend Lifestyle Group Plc share price was +0.85p at 1.25p
