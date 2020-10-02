FTSE 100 Standard Life Aberdeen 237.65 +1.91% Johnson Matthey 2417.00 +1.13% Sse 1266.25 +0.98% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2626.50 +0.83% Pearson 552.20 +0.77% Rolls-Royce Holdings 106.35 -8.95% Ocado Group 2606.00 -4.12% Melrose Industries 115.93 -3.55% Jd Sports Fashion 786.00 -2.70% Burberry Group 1550.75 -2.62% FTSE 250 888 Holdings 269.00 +4.47% Fisher (James) & Sons 1174.00 +2.62% Sirius Real Estate LD 75.05 +2.39% Britvic 787.75 +2.31% Pets AT Home Group 404.00 +2.23% Centamin 162.80 -19.05% Cineworld Group 37.23 -8.05% Ssp Group 178.70 -4.90% Carnival 931.00 -4.00% Wh Smith 919.50 -3.67% FTSE 350 888 Holdings 269.00 +4.47% Fisher (James) & Sons 1174.00 +2.62% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 992.00 +2.48% Sirius Real Estate LD 75.05 +2.39% Britvic 787.75 +2.31% Centamin 162.80 -19.05% Rolls-Royce Holdings 106.35 -8.95% Cineworld Group 37.23 -8.05% Ssp Group 178.70 -4.90% Ocado Group 2606.00 -4.12% AIM New Trend Lifestyle Group 1.25 +212.50% Corero Network Security 12.00 +33.33% Proteome Sciences 4.16 +23.81% Toople 0.11 +19.44% Eurasia Mining 24.75 +16.47% Ovoca Bio Eur0.125 10.25 -22.64% Igas Energy 6.74 -18.50% MobilityOne 9.00 -10.00% ValiRx 26.75 -9.32% Kodal Minerals 0.09 -9.09% Overall Market New Trend Lifestyle Group 1.25 +212.50% Corero Network Security 12.00 +33.33% Proteome Sciences 4.16 +23.81% Toople 0.11 +19.44% Eurasia Mining 24.75 +16.47% Ovoca Bio Eur0.125 10.25 -22.64% Centamin 162.78 -19.06% Igas Energy 6.74 -18.50% MobilityOne 9.00 -10.00% ValiRx 26.75 -9.32%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -