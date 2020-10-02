StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Standard Life Aberdeen                   237.65       +1.91%
Johnson Matthey                         2417.00       +1.13%
Sse                                     1266.25       +0.98%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2626.50       +0.83%
Pearson                                  552.20       +0.77%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     106.35       -8.95%
Ocado Group                             2606.00       -4.12%
Melrose Industries                       115.93       -3.55%
Jd Sports Fashion                        786.00       -2.70%
Burberry Group                          1550.75       -2.62%

FTSE 250
888 Holdings                             269.00       +4.47%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1174.00       +2.62%
Sirius Real Estate LD                     75.05       +2.39%
Britvic                                  787.75       +2.31%
Pets AT Home Group                       404.00       +2.23%
Centamin                                 162.80      -19.05%
Cineworld Group                           37.23       -8.05%
Ssp Group                                178.70       -4.90%
Carnival                                 931.00       -4.00%
Wh Smith                                 919.50       -3.67%

FTSE 350
888 Holdings                             269.00       +4.47%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1174.00       +2.62%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                 992.00       +2.48%
Sirius Real Estate LD                     75.05       +2.39%
Britvic                                  787.75       +2.31%
Centamin                                 162.80      -19.05%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     106.35       -8.95%
Cineworld Group                           37.23       -8.05%
Ssp Group                                178.70       -4.90%
Ocado Group                             2606.00       -4.12%

AIM
New Trend Lifestyle Group                  1.25     +212.50%
Corero Network Security                   12.00      +33.33%
Proteome Sciences                          4.16      +23.81%
Toople                                     0.11      +19.44%
Eurasia Mining                            24.75      +16.47%
Ovoca Bio  Eur0.125                       10.25      -22.64%
Igas Energy                                6.74      -18.50%
MobilityOne                                9.00      -10.00%
ValiRx                                    26.75       -9.32%
Kodal Minerals                             0.09       -9.09%

Overall Market
Ovoca Bio  Eur0.125                       10.25      -22.64%
Centamin                                 162.78      -19.06%
Igas Energy                                6.74      -18.50%
