StockMarketWire.com - Oil producer Mosman Oil and Gas said a new well recently drilled in Texas had started producing oil, though it added that another had been shut in due to potential quality issues.
The Stanley-4 well was now producing with a reported flow rate of 155 barrels of oil per day.
At Stanley- 1, however, while the well flowed strongly, it was flowing a waxy crude oil with some sand carried in the oil.
'The operator has temporarily shut in the well while a sample of the oil is being analysed at a laboratory and the operator decides what production approach is appropriate for these circumstances,' the company said.
Elsewhere, the Falcon-1 well at the Champion project in Texas was now being directionally drilled to penetrate two prospective target zones. Casing had been run and cemented at 1,600 feet.
