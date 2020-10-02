StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said it had raised £2.2 million from a share issue to fund its initial share of drilling at the Turkish Resan oil project in southwest Turkey.
New shares in the company were issued at 0.16p each, a discount of around 16% to UK Oil & Gas's closing price on Thursday.
At 1:43pm: [LON:UKOG] UK Oil Gas Investments Plc share price was -0.02p at 0.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
