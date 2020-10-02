FTSE 100 Sse 1268.50 +1.16% Legal & General Group 193.83 +1.06% United Utilities Group 890.60 +0.91% Fresnillo 1240.50 +0.89% Pearson 552.60 +0.84% Rolls-Royce Holdings 103.53 -11.36% Ocado Group 2595.00 -4.53% Melrose Industries 114.98 -4.34% Jd Sports Fashion 783.60 -3.00% BP 212.00 -2.84% FTSE 250 888 Holdings 269.00 +4.47% Britvic 798.00 +3.64% Pets AT Home Group 407.10 +3.01% Sirius Real Estate LD 75.00 +2.32% Dunelm Group 1473.00 +2.22% Centamin 157.20 -21.83% Ssp Group 177.25 -5.67% Tp Icap 212.40 -4.32% Wh Smith 913.50 -4.30% Carnival 928.50 -4.26% FTSE 350 888 Holdings 269.00 +4.47% Britvic 798.00 +3.64% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 997.50 +3.05% Pets AT Home Group 407.10 +3.01% Sirius Real Estate LD 75.00 +2.32% Centamin 157.20 -21.83% Rolls-Royce Holdings 103.53 -11.36% Ssp Group 177.25 -5.67% Ocado Group 2595.00 -4.53% Melrose Industries 114.98 -4.34% AIM New Trend Lifestyle Group 1.12 +181.25% Corero Network Security 11.15 +23.89% Proteome Sciences 4.16 +23.81% Eurasia Mining 25.50 +20.00% Tlou Energy Limited 1.95 +14.71% Ovoca Bio Eur0.125 10.25 -22.64% Blue Star Capital 0.20 -13.33% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.17 -11.84% MobilityOne 9.00 -10.00% ValiRx 26.62 -9.75% Overall Market New Trend Lifestyle Group 1.12 +181.25% Corero Network Security 11.15 +23.89% Proteome Sciences 4.16 +23.81% Eurasia Mining 25.50 +20.00% Tlou Energy Limited 1.95 +14.71% Ovoca Bio Eur0.125 10.25 -22.64% Centamin 157.20 -21.83% Blue Star Capital 0.20 -13.33% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.17 -11.84% Rolls-Royce Holdings 103.53 -11.36%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -