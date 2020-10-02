StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Sse                                     1268.50       +1.16%
Legal & General Group                    193.83       +1.06%
United Utilities Group                   890.60       +0.91%
Fresnillo                               1240.50       +0.89%
Pearson                                  552.60       +0.84%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     103.53      -11.36%
Ocado Group                             2595.00       -4.53%
Melrose Industries                       114.98       -4.34%
Jd Sports Fashion                        783.60       -3.00%
BP                                       212.00       -2.84%

FTSE 250
888 Holdings                             269.00       +4.47%
Britvic                                  798.00       +3.64%
Pets AT Home Group                       407.10       +3.01%
Sirius Real Estate LD                     75.00       +2.32%
Dunelm Group                            1473.00       +2.22%
Centamin                                 157.20      -21.83%
Ssp Group                                177.25       -5.67%
Tp Icap                                  212.40       -4.32%
Wh Smith                                 913.50       -4.30%
Carnival                                 928.50       -4.26%

AIM
New Trend Lifestyle Group                  1.12     +181.25%
Corero Network Security                   11.15      +23.89%
Proteome Sciences                          4.16      +23.81%
Eurasia Mining                            25.50      +20.00%
Tlou Energy Limited                        1.95      +14.71%
Ovoca Bio  Eur0.125                       10.25      -22.64%
Blue Star Capital                          0.20      -13.33%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.17      -11.84%
MobilityOne                                9.00      -10.00%
ValiRx                                    26.62       -9.75%

